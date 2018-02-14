Watch: WWE Superstars Reveal Childhood Celebrity Crushes

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, WWE asked a large chunk of the locker room to reveal their childhood crush. The answers, as expected, covered the full spectrum of celebrities with picks ranging from the Saved By the Bell’s Kelli Kawpowski to Akira Tozawa’s curious pick: Asuka.

In just you’re pressed for time, here’s the quick list of WWE Superstars and their childhood infatuations:

The Miz: Pamela Anderson (WrestleMania 11)

Jason Jordan: Topanga (Boy Meets World)

Karl Anderson: Kelly Kapowski (Saved by the Bell)

Corey Graves: Gia (Full House)

Sasha Banks: Yu-Gi-Oh (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Renee Young: Bryan Adams (Canadian Singer)

Guy With No Name: Marie Osmond (Singing Lady)

Alexa Bliss: Leonardo Dicaprio (J. Edgar)

AJ Styles: Wendy Cooper (The Old Testament) Vannah White (WrestleMania 4)

Kalisto: Jessica Alba (Good Luck Chuck)

Mojo Rawley: Kelly Kapowski (Saved by the Bell)

Mandy Rose: Disqualified for Inaccuracy

Akira Tozawa: Asuka (Royal Rumble Winner)

There you have it, WWE Universe. As for my secret childhood crush, I’ll go with Linda McMahon circa WrestleMania 17.

