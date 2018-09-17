WWE Superstar Matt Hardy Releases Statement on Retirement

WWE superstar Matt Hardy has released his first statement since announcing his retirement after 26 years in the ring.

After making the announcement that after 26 years he would not be stepping back into the ring, Matt Hardy took to Twitter Sunday night to make his first comment since the heartbreaking announcement, thanking fans for their support.

“To everyone today who called, texted, DMed or even tweeted me #ThankYouMatt, I greatly appreciate it,” Hardy wrote on Twitter. “Thank YOU. Your kind words & supportive sentiments fill me with warmth & happiness.”

On Saturday, the WWE legend, who rose to fame after making his debut in 1994 and subsequently earning a contract in 1998, posted a video to his social media accounts following the night’s WWE live event from Corpus Christi, Texas.

“I just want to take a moment and I want to address the WWE Universe,” Hardy said in the video, which was filmed backstage following the event. “All of the Woken Warriors, all of the Hardy Boyz fans, all of the Mattitude followers all those people who allowed me to live my dream for so many years. This is all I’ve wanted to do and I got to do it at the highest level for 26 years.”

“There’s been a lot of speculation for quite a while online if I’m going to be wrestling any longer or not, and WWE, fortunately, they let me fulfill all my advertised commitments,” he continued. “But tonight, here in Corpus Christi, this was the last advertised commitment I had. And I never say never, but tonight, here in Corpus Christi, is most likely the last time you’ll ever see Broken Matt Hardy in a WWE ring.”

Prior to the announcement, rumors had swirled that Hardy would be leaving the ring. In recent months, he had struggled with several injuries, including issues with his lower back and pelvis, and many suggested that he may move to a backstage role.

Hardy, 43, had joined the organisation as a teenager in 1994 and scored a contract in 1998, after which he and his brother Jeff formed one of the greatest tag-teams of all time, according to The Standard. In 2010, he was released from his contract, though he made his return to WWE in 2017 at WrestleMania 33.

Hardy’s retirement has not yet been confirmed by WWE.