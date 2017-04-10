The Price Of Sunny’s New Sober House Is Staggering

WWE Hall of Famer, Tammy Sytch (aka Sunny), has been no stranger to headlines regarding her battles with substance abuse. In September, the former diva was arrested for violating her parole after she was charged with possession of alcohol and being under the influence of alcohol — both of which violated the zero tolerance terms of her probation.

This February it was announced that Sytch had been released and was once again entering into rehab. According to a video with TMZ, it appears the Attitude Era star is dead set on remaining sober and is investing serious money into her long-term health. Sytch revealed that her new sober house that costs $10k PER MONTH … but the WWE Hall of Famer says it’s worth every cent.

TMZ reports that the Tribeca pad includes 24-hour therapists, case managers, doctors and a host of programs designed to help the residents live a clean, sober life. She has 7 other “roommates” at the facility.

Sadly, the careers of many ex-professional wrestlers are marked with a history of substance abuse. Sytch revealed last fall that she had tried to convince former WWE star, Chyna to go to rehab, but she refused and died while Sytch was attending rehab herself.

Sytch told TMZ they were the best of friends who stayed in constant contact. During her Hall of Fame speech, Sytch talked about her bumpy rides along the way and was very open about her struggles with substance abuse.

Recently, Sytch came out against those who hacked and leaked photos and videos of WWE diva, Paige.

We certainly wish Sytch all the best as she continues to fight for her sobriety.

