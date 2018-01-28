WWE Streaming Royal Rumble Matches for Free Ahead of 2018 PPV

Sunday night’s Royal Rumble match is one of the WWE‘s biggest nights of the year, especially in terms of the pay-per-view revenue.

In honor of the big event, the company has put many of the past Royal Rumble events up on YouTube for fans in preparation of 2018’s mega spectacle.

The official WWE YouTube channel includes the Royal Rumble matches from 2017, 2015, 2013, 2012 and 2008. Each one is close to an hour long, with 2017’s event running just a little over.

For fans looking to catch up on or relive the magic of a Royal Rumble, these freebies are a great way to spend Sunday afternoon anticipating tonight’s match.

The old Royal Rumble footage may also come as a welcome alternative to viewers with kids. Working families who have a hard time scraping money together for a one-time pay-per-view sporting event can simulate the feeling with a re-run.

Children who are young enough won’t be able to tell the difference, and a little bit of creative hype around the household could produce the same effect as a live Royal Rumble would.

Most cable providers are asking a whopping $44.99 to watch the big event, according to a report by Fan-Sided. Of course, that’s nothing compared to the ticket price at the live event.

According to SeatGeek, tickets at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the match tonight range from $183 to $790, depending on the section. For wrestling fans, that just might not be in the cards this year.

Of course, hardcore fans are aware that the WWE Network is only $9.99 per month, which is about the cost of any other premium streaming service like Netflix, HBONow, Hulu, and so on.

For an event like the Royal Rumble, it’s nice to have it, though for those who don’t keep up all year long, it might not make sense.

The Royal Rumble begins at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 on the WWE Network.