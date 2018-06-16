WWE Stars React to Announcement of Australia Mega Event

WWE stars are reacting to the news that the company will produce one of the biggest shows in company history this October.
On Saturday, Vince McMahon officially revealed that WWE will present Super Show-Down on Saturday, October 6th from Melbourne, Australia. The event will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium which has the capacity to hold upwards of 100,000 fans.
The event will feature what is being billed as the final match ever between Triple H and The Undertaker.
WWE stars had the following reactions on social media early in the day on Saturday.
On Saturday, October 6th, @WWE brings the Super Show-Down to the @MCG in Melbourne, Australia … the largest live event. EVER.
And on that night…— Triple H (@TripleH) June 16, 2018
It’s #TheGame vs. #TheDeadman
One final time.
One final match. #GetReady for THE show down. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Rek0kL2aZ3
Note that Triple H indicated this will be the biggest WWE event ever, which is a nod to the record-breaking crowd expected to fill the venue.
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman guarantees that someone will GET THESE HANDS at @WWE Super Show-Down! #WWESSD @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/d2RLu8hrKk— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018
#WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg has some PHENOMENAL news for the @WWEUniverse in Melbourne, Australia! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/s6LaUco3gi— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018
.@WWERomanReigns looks to make Melbourne Australia’s @MCG his yard on Saturday, October 6. Believe that. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/4eqmKtZxLK— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018
.@MCG is bound to get ROWDY when @RondaRousey makes her presence known at @WWE Super Show-Down, Saturday, October 6! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/neuSvGjTUC— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018
.@WWE Chairman & CEO @VinceMcMahon announces the historic @WWE Super Show-Down at the @mcg, which will include the FINAL match between The #Undertaker and @TripleH! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/yRvATv4LOe— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018
.@TripleH has one question for Melbourne, Australia,”ARE YOU READY?” WWE Super Show-Down from the @MCG streams LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork on Saturday, October 6! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/CyvZredJtT— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018