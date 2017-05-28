WWE Stars Answer Fantasy Match Challenge

The intrepid minds at The Ringer recently sat down with five of WWE‘s toughest competitors — Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura — and asked them how they’d fare against some of the toughest theoretical competition they could dream up.

Could Braun beat a wolf with his bare hands? Could KO take down the starting lineup of the Golden State Warriors? How about a dream match of Shinsuke pitted against Bruce Lee? Or AJ Styles versus Liam Neeson?

In a challenge inspired by childrens’ playground arguments (ala “My dad could beat up your dad”), even a fantasy booking as bizarre as the legit boss Sasha Banks against The Little Mermaid villainess Ursula the sea witch was fair game– and for the record, this was the one opponent the superstars were near unanimously afraid of.

You can read the complete article here, or watch the video above.