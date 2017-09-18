WWE Is Bringing Back Starrcade

On Saturday, November 25, in Greensboro, North Carolina, WWE will bring Starrcade back to the Greensboro Coliseum for the first time in 30 years. Starrcade was originally WCW’s version of WrestleMania has been dead since 2000. However, WWE is reviving it with a SmackDown live event. Even better, the prospective card is something to get excited about.

Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about Starrcade’s upcoming return to Greensboro on Saturday 11/25! #WWEStarrcade https://t.co/rLgRFBzGXU — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2017

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Hardy Boyz will also be in attendance, despite being part of the RAW brand. Other names that will be making cameos include WWE Hall of Famers Rick “The Dragon Steamboat” and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

Starrcade is one of the most impactful shows in wrestling history. Originally a National Wrestling Alliance show, its first chapter came in Greensboro in 1983. Ric Flair would defeat Harley Race to win just his second (of 16) World Championships. After switching over to WCW, the Atlanta-based company did their best to maintain the legendary reputation of the show.

This is a great move by WWE. While some WCW purist may take offense by Starrcade being reduced to a house show, it’s the ultimate house show. Besides, WWE would never replaced one of their own creations with something Ted Turner and Eric Bischoff have ties to. WWE and WCW spent most of the 90’s as mortal enemies — it wasn’t long ago that Starrcade was a dirty word in WWE.

However, Vince McMahon and Co. are still willing to pay homage to the WCW show. Don’t be too surprised if Flair makes a surprise appearance either.

