WWE Star Summer Rae Featured In Maxim Hot 100

Summer Rae may be gone from WWE television, but the former Total Divas star is definitely not forgotten. Today, Summer revealed that she is being featured in Maxim Magazine’s Hot 100 issue.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Summer Rae is healthy and ready to step back in the ring. Apparently, Summer was spotted at last week’s WWE television tapings.

Summer has been off the WWE’s radar for nearly a year. A back injury last August put the former Diva on the shelf.

It appeared WWE had big plans for Summer when she was paired off with Rusev in the summer of 2015 as The Bulgarian Brute had a brief split with Lana during his feud with Dolph Ziggler. After the feud fizzled out, Rusev and Lana reunited and shamed Summer into oblivion.

It’s possible the inclusion in Maxim’s latest issue could be the perfect motivation for WWE to get Summer back on tv.

This is not the first time Maxim has recognized Summer as a hottie” as she was also featured in 2016’s “Hot 10. In it, she was forced to answer ten hard hitting questions about her life. For instance, where would she go on an ideal date: “My ideal date, now, is anything that someone has taken the time to plan out, that is unique and exciting. That is NOT dinner and a movie. Showing initiative is sexy. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good dinner and movie, but not in the beginning.”

You can get a peak at Summer’s fellow Hot 100 stars at Maxim.com.