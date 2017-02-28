WWE Spoofs The Oscars Envelope Mishap On RAW

Leave it to the WWE to grab the low hanging fruit. Never one to miss a topical reference, The New Day poked fun at the Oscars’ Best Picture snafu last night when they brought out Primo and Epico for a tag team match.

As the wrestling travel agents made their way to the ring, The New Day pulled out an envelope and apologized for accidentally announcing the wrong opponents.

New Day revealed Primo and Epico would actually be facing Big Show in a handicap match later in the evening, while they were supposed to face Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

The Oscars jokes didn’t stop on RAW. The WWE Universe twitter account continued to poke fun at La La Land’s unfortunate loss on Twitter.

