Major Injury Strikes the WWE SmackDown Roster

It appears that one of the sidekicks to the former WWE champion will be missing an extended period of time.

During SmackDown on Tuesday night, Samir Singh (one half of the Singh Brothers), revealed that he suffered a torn ACL on last week’s edition of SmackDown Live.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was noted at the time that Singh appeared to have suffered some sort of injury during the Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal U.S. title tournament final match. Those notions were further confirmed when Singh did not appear at live events over the weekend.

Singh posted on his Instagram account during SmackDown this week and noted his injury. His statement reads as follows:

Last week I tore my ACL and it goes without saying that this past week has been very emotional. The more I think about it, the less it makes sense. All I know is that God is the sovereign of my life and that everything that comes to pass is his blessing. I thank you all for the continued love and support. I can’t wait to be back.

The typical recovery time for a torn ACL is 6-9 months, though it depends quite a bit on the individual. Big Cass is also currently recovering from the same injury. Seth Rollins suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus back in 2015 (every major ligament in the knee). He returned just over six months later.

Best wishes go out to Samir for a full and speedy recovery.