Who Will Win The Number One Contender Battle Royal On Smackdown?

In light of 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner Randy Orton‘s refusal to battle WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced a 10-Man Battle Royal for tonight’s SmackDown LIVE. As of last week, we only knew that former WWE Champion AJ Styles would be involved.

Now, the other nine opponents have been announced by the WWE. John Cena, Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, The Miz, Luke Harper, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and Kalisto will all have a chance to work their way into the Smackdown main event at Wrestlemania.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After looking at that list, I think we can use a little process of elimination to see who is NOT going on to Wrestlemania. Mojo Rawley? Yeah, um, no. Ziggler, Crews and Calisto are also all definite, not a chance in hell, no’s.

That leaves us with Styles, Ambrose, Corbin, Miz, Harper and Cena. Ambrose and Corbin are rumored to be heading for a battle over the Intercontinental Championship while Cena and Miz are likely headed for a mixed tag team encounter with their significant others.

Down to Styles and Harper. This is where it gets interesting. Styles currently does not have a Mania opponent or a clear storyline direction to get to one. WWE could pull an audible here and insert AJ back into the title picture, but this victory has Luke Harper written all over it. We fully expect Harper to win the Battle Royal, which would then bring Randy Orton back into the Championship picture, possibly entering the match to “protect” Bray, but eventually turning on him.

Which way do you think Smackdown will take us on the Road to Wrestlemania?

