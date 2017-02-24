Happy Birthday To Shinsuke Nakamura!

Happy birthday to the King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura! The professional wrestler currently under WWE‘s NXT brand turns 37 years old today.

It’s hard to believe that it’s not even been a year since Shinsuke Nakamura left New Japan Pro Wrestling to join the WWE, but even in his short time in the company, he has had plenty to celebrate.

Nakamura’s unrivaled charisma captivated the WWE Universe on arrival and his match with Sami Zayn at NXT TakeOver: Dallas set the tone for what fans could later expect for the former IWGP World Champion. His entrance music quickly became a number one seller on iTunes and has become a new fan favorite in the WWE.

In his WWE career, Nakamura has become a two-time NXT Champion, but it’s obvious that greater things await this global wrestling star. Whether he finally joins Raw or SmackDown, Nakamura has plenty of Kinshasas to hand out and, who knows, may one day grace the main event of WrestleMania.

