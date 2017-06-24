WWE: Shawn Michaels Drops Rusev With Sweet Chin Music!

Shawn Michaels returned to RAW to tell the WWE crowd how much he missed them, especially in January on the road to the Royal Rumble. While Michaels gave out props to all the big names in the 2017 Rumble, the crowd couldn’t help but shower HBK with chants of “One More Match!”

As the Heartbreak Kid began to promote his new movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, he was interrupted by Rusev, Lana and Jinder Mahal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just as the trio began to close in on Michaels, Enzo and Cass came to the ring for the save. A lengthy promo exchange led to a singles match being made between Cass and Mahal as well as some classic DX Michaels. Despite promoting his new Christian film, he’s still got two words for you:

As Rusev tried to interfere in the match, HBK met him with sweet chin music that allowed Cass to focus in on Mahal and pick up the win. After the match, the trio of Michaels and Enzo and Cass celebrated in the ring.

Nice to see HBK give some rub to two of the stars from the new era!

According to the film’s synopsis, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone is an inspiring comedy is about Gavin Stone, a washed-up former child star who is forced to do community service at a local megachurch and who pretends to be Christian so he can land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion play, only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood.

“The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” is Michael’s first non- wrestling related movie and first faith-based project. The Texas resident recounted his faith in his autobiography, Wrestling for My Life: The Legend, the Reality, and the Faith of a WWE Superstar.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega / The Rock On When Wrestling Is Fake / Bayley Reveals Her Dream WrestleMania Moment/Former Champion Addresses Rumors Of A Rumble Return / Over The Ropes Podcast: Cena Makes Us All Recognize! / Another WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Inductee Revealed