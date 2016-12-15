WWE: Shawn Michaels Comments On Dream Match With AJ Styles

Put any former WWE legend’s name next to AJ Styles and you could probably bank on a dream match. But when that former legend is WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels, wrestling fans can’t help but drool thinking of the amazing match the Showstopper and the Phenomenal One could put on. What once appeared as only a WWE 2K17 fantasy seemed to inch slightly towards the realm of possibility when AJ Styles tweeted out a fan photo that teased a potential match with HBK at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Today, 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Texas talked with WWE hall of famer, Shawn Michaels to promote his new movie, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.” During the interview, Michaels was asked about the possible match with WWE Champion AJ Styles at January’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio.

Michaels said he would be “thrilled at the ovation” he would get from the hometown fans in San Antonio, but added, “No one has even contacted me about that show. I don’t know if anyone cares that I’m from there.”

Michaels joked that “the WWE has happily moved on from him” and said he actually has only met AJ Styles one time, but thinks “he is a phenomenal young man.”

According to IMDB, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” is a faith based film about a washed-up former child star, forced to do community service at a local megachurch, pretends to be a Christian to land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion Play, only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood.

In Shawn Michaels’ first movie role, he stars as Doug, the reborn ex-con turned volunteer mechanic.

Michaels retried after his match with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 26, and has been adamant about being at peace with his life after pro wrestling, but fans still can’t help but think the chance to face the Phenomenal One for one final match might be enough to lure him to the 2017 Rumble.

Would you like to see The Heartbreak Kid step back into the ring one last time?

