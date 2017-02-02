Over The Ropes: Time To Let The Undertaker Go?

After a busy Royal Rumble weekend, we wonder if it’s time to say goodbye to the Deadman. The Undertaker looked every bit of 51 in the Rumble match and was said to be hurting pretty severely after his recent hip surgery.

We welcome Samoa Joe to the main roster, but question what a rumored knee injury will mean for Seth Rollins‘ future. Also, what’s up with the threat to Triple H’s kids? Not cool.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Randy Orton is the unexpected winner of the 2017 Rumble, but do we really want to see another Cena vs Orton match?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and until next time, we’ll see you Over The Ropes.

MORE WWE: Update On Seth Rollins Knee Injury Randy Orton On The WrestleMania Match “Everyone Wants To See” / Kevin Owens Scorches An AJ Styles Heckler / Championship Match Announced For Elimination Chamber / Details On Undertaker’s Royal Rumble Performance / Major Heel Turn Coming Soon / Samoa Joe Debuts / Brock Lesnar Issues Wrestlemania Challenge / John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Championship Record / Kevin Owens Brings Back The Stone Cold Stunner / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene / The Real Problem With Roman Reigns / Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo?