WWE In Secret Talks To Purchase Ring Of Honor?

The WWE may be looking to add even more talent to their already stacked roster, and this time it may be by more than just snatching up a few top stars from a rival promotion. Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that WWE and Sinclair Broadcast Group have been secretly discussing a potential buyout of Ring of Honor.

Pro Wrestling Sheet states that “multiple sources with direct knowledge tell us the companies have been talking since January and things have been slowly progressing, with the plan being a full takeover if the deal is made official.

This would include the weekly TV show beginning to air on the WWE Network. No word at this point on whether every wrestler on the roster would continue working in ROH if it happens.”

While this seems like great news for Ring of Honor’s talented roster of stars, like Jay Lethal and Adam Cole, who may have hoped to one day make it to the WWE, where does it leave stars like Cody Rhodes, who went to ROH specifically because they were unhappy with their creative direction in WWE.

Outside of the ropes, where would a WWE takeover leave the hardcore fans who sought out an alternative to the WWE style of wrestling and fell in love with Ring of Honor?

We recently spoke to ROH World Champion, Christopher Daniels, about his recent World Championship victory and he gave us insight into what makes ROH a viable alternative for wrestling fans.

The buyout also leaves questions about the future of NXT (which many see as WWE’s current version of ROH), and the agreements WWE’s had in the past with Evolve or their more recent ones with United Kingdom promotions like Progress and ICW.

While the buyout will be a hot topic in coming days, keep in mind many rumors were also swirling about Vince looking to purchase TNA when they sold last year and it never came to pass.

