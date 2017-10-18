WWE Seamstress Asks for ‘Dead Matt Hardy’ and Gets the Wrath of Reby Hardy Instead

Twitter comes with many guidelines but very few rules. One of those rules should be “Thou Shalt Not Test Reby Hardy.”

Julie Youngberg, a seamstress in WWE for several years, went out of her way to make a snide remark about Reby’s husband, Matt Hardy. In the tweet that started it all, Youngberg made her own suggestion as to who should be the 5th members of Team Miz at this Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I would love if the fifth man was dead Matt. Did I say that? https://t.co/qp1zKGslRF — Julie Youngberg (@AnJewelsBrand) October 17, 2017

To which Reby responded:

Bitch you seen both me & Matt about 20x at TVs & have never said a damn thing. Shut up, pussy. https://t.co/tY5SC1OQXe — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 18, 2017

This crackhead been running her mouth for YEARS. We forget she exists until she comes out her mouth every few months 🎵Why you so obsessed🎵 https://t.co/tY5SC1OQXe — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 18, 2017

Say it in person next time ! Say hi, babe ! What’s GOOD, twitter fingers !!! Just remember: I ain’t got a job to lose https://t.co/tY5SC1OQXe — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 18, 2017

Not one to lay down, Julie pointed out that because she does indeed work for WWE, she implied that Reby can remove from any arena.

@rebyHardy and w an attitude like that I’m sure our security will protect the people that it actually works for, not someone’s crazy wife. — Julie Youngberg (@AnJewelsBrand) October 18, 2017

Youngberg would make an attempt to walk away from the conversation she started, but Reby wasn’t having it.

And why I’m fighting w NC losers from my past online is beyond me…i don’t give a crap @RebyHardy @MATTHARDYBRAND @BETHHARDYBRAND !!!! — Julie Youngberg (@AnJewelsBrand) October 18, 2017

– *you’re

– I don’t claim NC

– your pu**y stink Thx for initiating the 50th twitter BS in 6yrs, ms “I don’t give a crap” 🙄😆 This was fun https://t.co/Xrg1BAB50d — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) October 18, 2017

Reby and Julie have a bit of a history as Julie used to be married to Shannon Moore and independent wrestler. Apparently, Moore was a friend of the Hardy’s and after Youngberg and Moore split, things may have gotten adversarial between the WWE seamstress and the Hardy’s.

Julie would go on to tweet that she has only positive feelings towards Jeff Hardy but, clearly, she doesn’t feel that way about Reby and Matt. Regardless, this is about as entertaining as a Twitter beef can get, so thanks for the fireworks, girls (but mostly Reby)!

More: Reby Hardy Fires Shot at Lita