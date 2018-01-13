WWE Fans Defend Sasha Banks in Wake of Paige’s Forced Retirement

Paige’s forced retirement on Friday sent the WWE Universe into a collective funk Friday. And while most fans were heartbroken, there was a pack of them who thought it was proper to point out Sasha Banks as the liable party for Paige’s abrupt exit from wrestling.

However, their attempt at shame was met with hostility.

In the final days of December, Banks delivered a kick to Paige that, in retrospect, started a series of events that did lead to WWE ending Paige’s career. Some folks thought that Banks’ offense was sloppy, if not overly aggressive and were quick to point out that The Boss was to thank for Paige’s career-ending injury. Here’s the footage:

Here’s the kick from Sasha Banks that ended Paige’s WWE career at just 25 years old. Clearly this was an unfortunate accident, not Sasha’s fault. pic.twitter.com/RHoFzaBwpv — Robby The Brain™ (@RobbyTheBrain) January 13, 2018

The finger-pointing galvanized wrestling Twitter and thousands of fans took the stand to defend Banks.

“you do know it’s Sasha Banks fault for Paige getting inj-“ me: pic.twitter.com/rtlPcAUlej — AJ | 8 DAYS! (@curbedstomp) January 12, 2018

Not only is it false to blame Sasha Banks for Paige’s injury, it’s downright irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/1EkYkKhpEl — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) January 13, 2018

If you want to blame Sasha Banks for “injuring” Paige….STOP This is not Sasha’s fault. It’s a terrible unfortunate situation. Please, please….do not tweet at Sasha blaming her. I am sure she feels awful enough already — 3 Count Thursday (@3CountThursday) January 12, 2018

Don’t start blaming Sasha Banks for Paige’s in-ring career likely over. They know the risks when they go out there… Accidents happen especially in wrestling. pic.twitter.com/UO2z0xiPkI — Johnny (@WWEJohnny05) January 12, 2018

As someone who saw the injury happen to Paige at the show, please do not take this out on Sasha Banks. She was in the corner, distraught over what happened. It was a freak accident and unfortunately, it looks like the end of Paige’s in-ring career. — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) January 12, 2018

Anybody that came for Sasha banks for Paige retiring pic.twitter.com/FgJ0sC1qmh — 💸💸 (@RIDEBLOODSNGUTS) January 12, 2018

If I see anyone I’m following blaming Sasha Banks for Paige’s retirement, you’re getting blocked — TWENTY-CRAIG-TEEN (@CreggSimons96) January 12, 2018

This has become a polarizing topic amongst the WWE Universe and looks like a conversation that will stick around a few days. WWE has yet to comment on Paige’s status, but their announcement is expected sooner rather than alters.