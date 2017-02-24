Sasha Banks Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram

The Boss could be looking to regain her position a top the WWE RAW Women’s division. This past Monday on RAW, Stephanie McMahon told Sasha Banks that the only reason she wanted Bayley to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte is because she knew she could beat Bayley.

While it appeared the comments were typical of an evil authority figure, they may have been spot on. Former RAW Women’s Champion, Sasha Banks, may have just gave given away a big hint on her Instagram page that the wheels for a heel turn are already in motion. At first glance, the posted image appears to be a happy photo of someone proudly holding up the arm of her dear friend; basking in the glow of her championship accomplishments.

But when you click on the image to see who Sasha tagged in the photo, something interesting happens. Bayley’s name does not pop up, but perhaps a warning to Bayley does.

The “future” tag is clearly on the RAW Women’s Championship belt. Sasha’s smile suddenly seems a bit more sinister. Is The Boss just waiting for the perfect time to strike?

According to a January report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. a heel turn is on the way “fairly soon” for Sasha. Sasha and Bayley had perhaps the most memorable feud in NXT when they were on opposing sides and we can only assume they’ve only added more to their arsenal with a year of main roster experience under their belts.

You can see if Sasha has dropped any more hints on her Instagram here.

