Every WWE Rumor You Missed This Week

Nakamura vs. Styles at MITB to Be a ‘Last Mand Standing Match’

Shinsuke Nakamura pinned AJ Styles on this week’s Smackdown, earning the right to name the stipulation for their Money in the Bank showdown.

And according to Cagesideseats, The King of Strong Style will pick a Last Man Standing match. There have been rumors about an Ironman Match as well, but given the show will have two ladder matches, there may not be room for such a wrestling marathon.

Rollins vs. Lesnar?

With Roman Reigns possibly taking a break from Championship pursuits, Brock Lesnar will need a new challenger. And it might be Seth Rollins.

It’s no secret that Rollins has taken 2018 by its throat and it feels like the Intercontinental Champion is on his highest trajectory yet. According to PWInsider WWE may be in the early stages of cultivating a Lesnar vs. Rollins program.

3-hour SmackDowns?

A report earlier this week indicates NBCUniversal plans to keep RAW’s television rights but will allow WWE to shop SmackDown. And apparently, wherever SmackDown lands next, it could expand to three hours.

Variety reporter Kristopher Tapley had more information on SmackDown’s future on Thursday, saying that potential landing spots include Fox, Facebook, and Amazon.

“One option open to ‘SmackDown’ is moving from a two- to three-hour format akin to ‘Raw,’” Tapley wrote. “That would obviously inflate the show’s advertising potential, which might even be an enticing lure for suitors. The smaller two-hour bite is more appealing to fans, but a deeper breath would allow the brand to broaden its storytelling spotlight to include some of its underutilized talents.”

Vince Looking to Lauch Drew McIntyre?

A WWE Superstar can use a number of recipes to become World Champion. But there’s one ingredient that guarantees it: Vince McMahon’s adoration.

And apparently, Drew McIntyre has earned a glowing endorsement of WWE’s boss.

WrestleVotes, a Twitter account that currently has an ear behind WWE’s curtain, reports that McMahon has been very impressed with McIntyre’s return to WWE’s main roster.

Texting With A Source: heard that since his return to Monday Night Raw last month, Vince has been very high on Drew McIntyre. Triple H also heavily involved in Drew. Pairing w/ Ziggler is for the time being, but could turn into something big down the line. #TWAS — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 18, 2018

While WrestleVotes has been accurate in their scoops thus far, we’re still leery of taking their words to heart. However, given McIntyre’s look and performance, it’s not hard to imagine Vince McMahon salivating over the 32-year old Scotsman.

Mandy Rose is Emmalina 2.0?

While Mandy Rose has started a new chapter as a singles competitor, she may be using an old idea.

James McKenna of ProWrestlingSheet says that Rose’s character is a recycling of former WWE Superstar, Emma, defunct character “Emmalina”

fun fact : when they figured out emma wasnt going to fit well for the emmalina bit vince was adamant that mandy rose would be a good fit for the gimmick. damned if that entrance doesnt have a feel like what they were going for with the emmalina character. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/DvTCdJhMZk — james mckenna (@chillhartman) May 16, 2018

Poor Decision Turns Big Cass Into Placeholder

Big Cass may indeed still be in WWE’s doghouse, but it looks like his opportunity with Daniel Bryan will not be revoked.



Last week, a report surfaced that Big Cass may have irked WWE brass by adding an extra flurry of punches to a little person portraying Daniel Bryan. The rumor appeared to be substantiated by Cass’ anticlimactic loss at Backlash to Bryan and his absence from the following episode of SmackDown.

It seemed Cass’ poor judgment had guaranteed a slide down WWE’s card, but according to Cagesideseats, that’s not the case. While Cass is still believed to be in hot water, WWE will move as scheduled with the Daniel Bryan feud. However this continuation isn’t to give Cass a second chance, rather this allows WWE to build Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz is proper fashion.

Tag Team MITB Match Officially Dead

Earlier this month, a series of rumors sprouted around the idea of WWE hosting a third MITB ladder match. More reports surfaced indicating that it would be only for tag teams. But that idea has been scrapped.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says the WWE has tossed that concept in the bin.

Which leads us to our next slide…

Tag Division Heading to the ‘Sunken Place?’

It; typically for WWE to fall into a lull after WrestleMania. However, no division has felt more sluggish than the world of tag team wrestling. And apparently, that’s been a conscious decision by WWE.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider shed light on the topic:

“I think they have decided that nobody involved in the tag division is worth their time and they’re not going to invest into it because they don’t think it makes them any money. And That’s that.”

Why Jax vs. Rousey Happened So Quickly

People were shocked to hear WWE announced Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey for June’s Money in the Banks show. But apparently, it was the best course of action WWE could take

WrestleVotes says that WWE had booked themselves into a corner and had little choice as to where to stick Rousey.

Asked about the Ronda Rousey v Nia Jax rumors happening at MITB & not SummerSlam… Was told, “if they are true, it’s because they can’t ignore Rousey for another PPV, don’t want her in the ladder match, & can’t have her lose a qualifying match so they had no choice.” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 14, 2018

Nia Jax Could Be a Villain by Money in the Bank

Right now, Ronda Rousey is WWE‘s most precious commodity. To make sure things stay on track, she’ll need thoughtful booking behind her—and that may start with Nia Jax turning heel.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may turn Nia Jax heel by aligning her with Stephanie McMahon. The history between McMahon and Rousey is well established and by acquiring the nefarious services of Jax their saga can continue.