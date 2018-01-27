Spoiler: Several Big Names Spotted in Philadelphia Ahead of Royal Rumble

We are starting to see reports of some possible surprise entrants for Sunday’s Royal Rumble event showing up in Philadelphia.

It was reported earlier that The Undertaker has been spotted, provoking some to believe that this could be related to a possible storyline beginning between he and John Cena. An Undertaker vs. Cena match for this year’s WrestleMania has been heavily rumored since last summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Other names that have been spotted in the “City of Brotherly Love” today include Ricochet, EC3 (Ethan Carter III), Candice LeRae, and Shawn Michaels.

Ricochet, one of the hottest names on the independent scene the last couple of years, recently began training at the WWE Performance Center this month and is expected to debut with NXT imminently. However, he’s certainly a big name among hardcore wrestling fans (who will be attending the Rumble in droves) and would be a great surprise entrant.

EC3, the former star and champion in TNA Impact Wrestling, has also been rumored as a surprise Rumble entrant, so his arrival in Philadelphia seems to coincide with that. While he was formerly employed by WWE, he didn’t really find himself as a performer until his rise with Impact Wrestling.

Candice LeRae, who was signed as part of the same incoming WWE Performance Center class as Ricochet, would be a great addition for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. The fans in attendance will certainly be familiar with her as she’s been a big name on the independents for a while now as well. She’s also the wife of NXT’s Johnny Gargano.

Michaels isn’t likely to be involved in the Rumble, as he’s been happily retired since 2010. However, he could be used in some kind of on-camera segment. No rumors or information yet on what that could be.

There are several other big names in Philadelphia this weekend for a wrestling convention, all of which could easily be contacted by WWE for an appearance at the Rumble. These names include Sting, Ric Flair, Scott Hall, Bruce Prichard, Vader, Teddy Long, Bully Ray, Scott Steiner, and Billy Gunn, among others.