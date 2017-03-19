Surprising Detail About Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble Failures

Roman Reigns has been a major player in the last four Royal Rumbles, winning one and coming down to the final three in the other three. One WWE fan pointed out an interesting factoid about the Rumbles Reigns failed to win. In each of them, he was eliminated by a member of a pretty legendary faction.

Did you guys know this? pic.twitter.com/WisE1Z1NDB — WWE Trolls (@WWE_Trolls) February 7, 2017

If you did not know this, don’t feel bad. Evolution is a mystery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If next year’s Royal Rumble comes down to Roman and Ric Flair, watch out, Big Dog.

WOOOOOOOOOOOO!

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Did Roman Reigns Steal Finn Balor’s Rumble Spot? / Seth Rollins Wrestlemania Update / Why The Universal Championship Needs Goldberg / Big Show Shows Off SHREDDED Physique