WWE: Roman Reigns Costs Braun Strowman The Universal Championship

Payback was hell for Braun Strowman tonight on RAW as Roman Reigns received a bit of retaliation for Strowman costing him the Universal championship at the Royal Rumble.

Strowman started his Universal Championship match with Kevin Owens by completely destroying Owens’ BFF, Chris Jericho, who was on commentary for the match. In the hopes of avoiding outside interference, Strowman stuck his boot in Y2J’s chest and sent him crashing through the announce table.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After manhandling Owens for the majority of the match, the Monster Among Men seemed primed to win his first ever WWE championship. After Strowman hit his finishing powerslam, Roman Reigns music hit, which brought the Big Dog out to hit Braun with a superman punch causing the DQ victory for Strowman.

To the dismay of the WWE audience, Reigns sent a message by hitting another superman punch and spear on the big man.

Will Strowman or Reigns get another shot at the Universal championship or has Kevin Owens managed to slip out of another tricky situation.

MORE WWE: 6 Immediate Takeaways From The Royal Rumble / John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Championship Record / Kevin Owens Brings Back The Stone Cold Stunner / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene / The Real Problem With Roman Reigns / Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo? / How Steve Austin Got Donald Trump To Take A Stone Cold Stunner / Kevin Owens Picks His WrestleMania Dream Match