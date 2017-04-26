Major Stipulation Coming To Roman Reigns’ Payback Match?

This Sunday, Roman Reigns will return to the ring for the first time since being tossed around in the back of an ambulance. The ‘Big Dog’ will look to exact some revenge against his tormentor when he faces off against Braun Strowman. The bout will be a rematch of their previous encounter at WWE Faslane, but SB Nation’s wrestling blogger Randall Ortman is reporting that a major stipulation could be added at the last minute.

The stipulation is likely going to be an ‘Ambulance Match.’ Strowman’s epic Ambulance flip reignited his rivalry with Reigns and WWE fueled the speculation that an ambulance will be involved by releasing a video of top-10 ambulance attacks. It’s been more than two years since WWE held the last Ambulance match, and it featured the Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose against Bray Wyatt.

Many rumors have Reigns penciled in for another title match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans next year with the expectation that Reigns will be built up for an entire year for the coronation. The problem WWE currently has is that they also want to build up Braun Strowman for a potential summer showdown with Lesnar. The Ambulance Match stipulation would be a logical way to keep both competitors looking strong regardless of the outcome.

“Expect Braun Strowman’s Payback match with Roman Reigns to add a stipulation next week so that Strowman can keep his momentum into a Brock Lesnar program and Roman can lose without taking a pin,” stated by Ortman, who isn’t ruling out the possibility of another superstar interfering the match.

Having another star interfere to cost either the bout would be a good way to end the feud and keep Reigns away from the Universal Championship picture for the time being.

After seeing Strowman involved in Raw’s first ever Dumpster Match this past week on Raw and a match that saw the ring implode one week before, it would almost be a let down to see The Monster Among Men to compete in a normal rules match in Sunday’s main event.

