WWE Releases Visually Stunning Photos of Their Superstars

WWE does a wonderful job of making their Superstars feel larger than life. Essentially their wrestlers are today’s version of mythological heroes and villains.

In light of that, WWE.com put together a slew of double exposure photos of select Superstars in their metaphorical elements. Whether you know it or not, every memorable WWE Superstars comes with his or her own set of subliminal images – like Randy Orton as a viper or Bayley as an inflatable streamer…

WWE continues to expand its creativity an this is just the latest example of them broadening their artistic horizons. As far as we’re concerned, wrestling counts as culture here in America.

Enjoy!

Bray Wyatt

Ah, Bray Wyatt and his bugs. The last time we say the Eater of Worlds employ his special insect powers, he lost his WWE Championship to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.

Finn Balor

Even if you’re the biggest Finn Balor hater out there, you’d have to admit this is cool. So when’s he going to be the Demon full-time?

Seth Rollins

WWE is really sticking with Rollins’ “Burn it Down” slogan as they have added a layer of fire to the Kingslayer. This actually looks pretty awesome and if the budget permits it, Rollins entrance should incorporate a little fire, Scarecrow.

Jinder Mahal

WWE has never been shy about reminding its fan that Jinder Mahal has Indian roots. The take it a step further by superimposing the Taj Mahal on the WWE Champion’s face.

It still looks cool, though.

Sting

Scorpions were scary enough. A scorpion that can sting, pinch and utilize the blunt trauma of a baseball bat? No thanks.

Triple H

In the latter part of his career, Triple H has developed a liking for skulls. This picture is evidence of that. Rumors have the skull-fancying Triple H making his way to SmackDown…

Undertaker

Of course the Undertaker is last! With the upside-down crosses, The Deadman looks like some type of Satanic deity. Will this lord of the Underworld ever come back to WWE?

WWE.com released several more of these photos, including the Hardyz, Becky Lynch, Shinsuke Nakamura and more! Check them out here.