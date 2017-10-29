WWE Releases Darren Young and Summer Rae

After announcing the release of Emma, WWE swung the ax twice more on Sunday.

WWE has released both Summer Rae and Darren young

Videos by PopCulture.com

The wrestling conglomerate issued this statement regarding the news:

“WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Emma, Darren Young, and Summer Rae. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.”

BREAKING NEWS: WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Darren Young and Summer Rae. https://t.co/CU8R144QG2 — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2017

Traditionally speaking, WWE makes its cuts in waves rather than isolated firings. There very well may be more coming throughout the day and we will keep you posted as we learn more.

Up Next: Kurt Angle Discusses Status of Nia Jax and Neville

Summer Rae, 33, has been with WWE since 2011 but made her debut as Fandango’s dancing partner. Since Rae has hopped from middling alliances on WWE’s card and has seen most the last 18 months marred by injuries.

For Darren Young, 33, his release comes a bit more of a surprise than Rae’s. As a former WWE Tag Team Champion, Young has seen a few glimpses of success on WWE’s main roster. WWE attempted to re-boot Young by attaching him to WWE Hall of Famer, Darren Young, however, an elbow surgery cost him that run.

Young was back to wrestling activities now that he’s healthy again, but cis appears WWE didn’t see much room for him in their company.