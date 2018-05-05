WWE Releases Another Statement on Hulk Hogan Amid Return Rumors

With rumors of Hulk Hogan returning to the WWE popping up once again on Friday, WWE released an official statement on the former WWF Champion.

While the statement did not confirm any of the reports, it did commend Hogan on working with the Boys & Girls Club of America.

“WE applauds the work Hulk Hogan is doing with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to turn what was a negative into a positive by helping young people learn from his mistake. While he has taken many steps in the right direction since we parted ways, Hogan is not currently under contract to WWE,” the statement read.

So that’s a no for Hogan — for now at least.

Hogan was inducted into the organization’s alumni Hall of Fame on Friday, where he gave a speech and mentioned the mistakes he had made in the past.

“With this foundation, I can be accountable. I can learn from my mistakes and I can move forward. And what’s so cool now is working with the Boys Club, I have a chance to help these kids not make the mistake I made, being at the wrong place at the wrong time or saying the wrong words.”

The iconic Hulkster was booted from the company back in 2015 after audio from his leaked sex tape made its way onto the Internet, where he was caught saying multiple racist things about African Americans.

WWE swiftly barred their former top star and have made multiple statements in recent months denying any possibility of him returning.

“At this time, WWE remains committed to its decision,” the company said in January.

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE,” WWE said in another statement in March when reports of communications between company officials and Hogan popped up online.

The company even felt the need to address Hogan’s involvement in the HBO Documentary Andre The Giant last month.

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history, however his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him,” a WWE rep told Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin. “Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.”

As for Hogan himself, the WWE Hall of Famer sent fans into a panic when he tweeted out the word “Help” on Friday afternoon. Though he deleted the post and brushed it off as a typo.