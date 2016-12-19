WWE: Shield Brothers Reunite After Roadblock Main Event

It was a tale of two friendships tonight at WWE Roadblock. The Kevin Owens show was able to roll on thanks to the help of Owens’ best friend, Chris Jericho. After the match, however, it was the reunion of former Shield brothers, Rollins and Reigns that laid waste to the champion and his lackey, Y2J.

Earlier in the evening, Owens inadvertently cost his friend, Chris Jericho, a victory against Seth Rollins. It appeared Jericho would return the favor in the main event, but Y2J pulled the wool over the WWE universe’s eyes once again when he ended up helping his best friend retain the championship by causing Reigns to be disqualified.

Much to the delight of the Pittsburgh, PA crowd, Kevin Owens was able to withstand the challenge of United States champion, Roman Reigns, and hang onto his coveted Universal championship.

After the match, however, Reigns own former best friend, Seth Rollins, had enough of team JeriKO’s antics and came out to help Roman destroy both Owens and Jericho with vintage Shield powerbombs into the announce tables.

While any hint of a Shield reunion has popped WWE crowds for the past few months, the Pittsburgh crowd seemed to be treating this as somewhat of a heel turn for the duo.

Will the Shield turn back to the dark side to overcome the antics of Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens or was this simply a show of power from one of the greatest factions in WWE history.

Either way, with Rollins once again by his side, Roman Reigns’ quest to become a double champion is far from over.

