Backstage Reaction To The Rock Calling CM Punk

Being the most electrifying man in all of entertainment has it’s perks. Only The Rock could invoke CM Punk‘s name and then call him on the phone while standing in the middle of a WWE ring and not have hell to pay. But that doesn’t mean the WWE brass were pleased with Rocky’s stunt.

The Rock came out after RAW to give instructions to the Staples Center about what to cheer during a scene they would be filming for his upcoming movie about WWE Superstar Paige’s real life, Fighting With My Family.

As you might imagine, WWE bosses Triple H and Vince McMahon were apparently not happy with the Punk part of Rock’s segment, according to PWInsider. The segment was not something WWE came up with or even approved. This was described as something Rock did “in the moment” for the crowd. It was also noted that it was clear to anyone near Vince and Triple H, especially Triple H, that they did not want this going on. Word was eventually sent from the back that Rock needed to wrap it up.

Wouldn’t you love to have been a fly on the wall when Rock walked back through the curtain? You can watch the entire video of Rock dialing up Punk here as well as how CM Punk responded to The Great One’s call here.

