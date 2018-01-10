More Legends Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Show

WWE RAW’s 25th anniversary show is now less than two weeks away, and the company continues to ramp up its game with more and more big names from the past being brought in.

During RAW on Monday night, several new names were added to the list of legends from the past who will appear on the show. Notably, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Others announced Monday include: John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL, Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, and DX (Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws).

However, WWE wasn’t done just yet. Even more legends were announced during Tuesday night’s SmackDown broadcast. More names you can add to the RAW 25 list include: Teddy Long, The Godfather, Brother Love (Bruce Prichard), The Boogeyman, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, John Laurinaitis Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

You can view WWE’s announcement video below.

#RAW25! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/5H04QqQlva — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2018

As a reminder, the show will be broadcast live from two locations: the Manhattan Center in Manhattan (site of many of the first editions of RAW in 1993) and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

On Tuesday, rumors were making the rounds that RAW 25 would be a five hour broadcast. This is not the case. WWE will be producing five hours of live entertainment that night, with the Barclays Show assumingly going three hours and the Manhattan Center show lasting two hours, but the TV broadcast will still be three hours as they cut back and forth between the two shows.