Backstage Plans For Goldberg And Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania Match

With such a stacked WrestleMania card, many have wondered which match would be chosen at the main event. Pro Wrestling Observer is now reporting that the last match for WrestleMania 33 is scheduled to be Goldberg defending the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. The epic rematch is planned to be the true main event despite the Royal Rumble winner getting the opportunity to main event WrestleMania. It now appears Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will fall lower on the card due Lesnar and Goldberg’s appeal to the casual fan.

While it’s positioning on the card may not come as a surprise, many have been speculating about how long of a match these two behemoths will put on, considering neither have had a match lasting longer than three minutes in well over six months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yesterday, Shawn Michaels commented on the match duration, saying he hoped it would last 15-17 minutes. Those hoping for a longer battle will be sorely disappointed to find out that the current speculation is that this match will not be long. The quick matches that Goldberg had against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and Kevin Owens at Fastlane, as well as the Royal Rumble elimination of Lesnar, is to build Goldberg up as a dominant figure, just to be dethroned by Lesnar.

Based on the current plans, Lesnar is scheduled to defeat Goldberg in quick fashion to conclude WrestleMania 33 as the new WWE Universal Champion. In the WWE’s eyes, the quick win will put Lesnar back on equal footing with Goldberg as he goes forward.

Yesterday, video footage was shown of Lesnar destroying Owens at a WWE Live event in the Madison Square Garden. Owens has a rematch clause, which has yet to be used. No word on if Owens will use it on Lesnar following WrestleMania, or if it will be dropped.

As for the rest of WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

MORE WWE:

WWE Announcer Speaks Out Against WrestleMania Match

Update on Seth Rollins WrestleMania Status

Top WWE Star To Miss WrestleMania