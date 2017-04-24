Paul Heyman’s Rumored Next WWE Client

For years we have seen what good things come to a superstar’s career when they are anointed a “Paul Heyman guy,” but could we be close to seeing what Heyman’s tutelage can do for WWE‘s first “Paul Heyman girl”?

Recently, it was rumored on Good Mic Work Commentaries that Paul Heyman could potentially manage NXT Women’s Champion Asuka when she debuts on WWE’s main roster later this year. The biggest question for the pair is if Asuka needs Heyman to be successful because it’s apparent that Heyman is fine managing only Brock Lesnar.

The biggest reasons why WWE officials would even consider putting Paul Heyman with Asuka is because of Heyman’s ability to alleviate any language barrier concerns on the main roster. Asuka’s heel turn and change in attitude on NXT could also be an indication that she is preparing for an overhaul before being called up.

Asuka is somewhat quietly coming close to breaking Goldberg’s undefeated record of 173-0 from WCW, which would be an amazing accomplishment. By most reports Asuka is currently sitting at an impressive 163-0 since her NXT debut and will likely break the record before the next Takeover. We know how well Heyman does when he has a streak to use as a talking point so there is no question that Heyman could push her accomplishments to the WWE Universe.

Many fans have stated over and over again at just how beneficial Heyman could be to someone other than Lesnar’s career, as he was the perfect choice to stand by CM Punk when Punk turned heel half way through his record setting WWE Championship reigns.

However, Heyman is not batting 1000% when it comes to his representation. A pairing between Heyman and Cesaro should have paid major dividends in 2015, but the storyline fizzled out within months. Heyman was also deemed the solution to Curtis Axel’s problems as he was paired with the third generation superstar to bolster his credentials, but despite an early push, Axel fell back down to the bottom of the midcard and Heyman moved on.

