WWE Official Bashes Alexa Bliss Rumors

When it comes to the recent rumors of Alexa Bliss being in the WWE doghouse, do not believe the hype. SportsKeeda ran a report this week stating that WWE officials are not happy with SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss’ in-ring work, despite her promo ability. They wrote that she is believed to have very little chemistry with anyone on the roster other than Becky Lynch, and Lynch is credited for the “passable matches” that they do have. Sportskeeda also added that road agents were also apparently not happy that Bliss did not a good match with Mickie James on SmackDown this past Tuesday.

WWE producer “Road Dogg” Brian James shot down the report when asked about it on Twitter. When asked if the report was true, he replied “hell no!,” before noting that Alexa is “a star” and “everyone knows it.” You can check out his response below:

@JoeCroninJCS hell no! She is adored by EVERYONE. She’s a star dude and everyone knows it. This is what’s wrong w/the internet lol #bull💩 — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) March 17, 2017

Since joining the WWE main roster last year, Alexa Bliss has taken the WWE by storm, becoming a two-time Smackdown Womens Champion and absolutely killing it on the mic. At only age 25, Bliss surely has time to improve her “chemistry” with other wrestlers in the ring, but from an outside perspective, she seems to already be having great matches with her peers.

Bliss is scheduled to defend her Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33 against the rest of the Smackdown roster, which could possibly include a surprise entrant.

As for the rest of the WrestleMania, you can find the fully announced card below.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

