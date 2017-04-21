Watch Nikki Bella And John Cena Go Nude For Social Media Milestone

Try as you might, You Can’t un-See John Cena and Nikki Bella. The newly engaged couple have been absent from WWE television since Cena popped the question at WrestleMania 33, but the two are making sure you won’t forget about them with their latest YouTube video.

Nikki and Cena stripped down to their “birthday suits” to celebrate 500,000 subscribers to The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Besides his Hulking physique, you’ll also see John Cena showing off some of the comedic chops that have made him such a hot property in Hollywood. Nikki holds her own as the couple banter over fart jokes.

Oh, did you expect something more high brow?

Never let it be said that the WWE’s “it” couple doesn’t know how to generate views or that they suffer from crippling modesty. After Cena hosted the 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Nikki posted a video entitled “Nikki Strips Down To Her Calvins.”

Nikki announced she would be taking a hiatus after WrestleMania to take care of her nagging neck injury and Cena will likely miss the next few months working on his new film, The Pact. Neither star were included in the 2017 Superstar Shake-up and while we assume they will still return to SmackDown later this summer, it’s entirely possible either could be shifted to Raw if the ratings were in need of a boost.

After the WrestleMania moment, many fans quickly moved to asking whether the WWE stars were planning on following their Total Bellas co-stars and starting a family of their own. Considering Cena changed his position on marriage, a change of heart on becoming a father didn’t seem like too far of a stretch.

In an interview with E!, Nikki gave further details on her hopes for a baby. “John had mentioned this a long time ago when he wanted to get married, he said, ‘I just don’t want you to ever think that if I want to marry you and I marry you that means that I want to be a father.”

Nikki continued, “And I told him, ‘I 100 percent agree. I know that no matter what, you don’t want to be a dad.’ So I don’t even think about that and now getting married I don’t even have hopes of a kid. If John all of a sudden one day wanted a kid? Because he’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’ Well, I’m totally game and I think my ovaries will be good for a long time.”

You can keep up with all of the Bella family fun on the Total Bellas YouTube page here.

