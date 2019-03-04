WWE Star Nikki Bella Allegedly ‘Sees No Future’ With John Cena

Nikki Bella has no plans on putting her love life in reverse to go back with WWE star John Cena any time soon. Instead, she is only looking forward by moving on with her Dancing With The Stars pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Sources close to the Total Bellas star told TMZ Friday she sees “no future” with Cena, 41, and rumors of them rekindling their romance are not true, even though they do still talk to each other occasionally.

Bella, 35, and Chigvintsev, 36, have been dating at least since January. TMZ reports she is “moving forward” with the dancer, who flew out to Los Angeles to be with her while on break from the Dancing With The Stars tour. Sources told the outlet they went to Wally’s in Beverly Hills. Witnesses said the date went on for hours and included “lots of flirting.”

Cena and Bella were engaged at one point last year, but called it quits for good in July 2018. They were together for six years and got engaged after Cena publicly proposed to her during WrestleMania in 2017.

“We’re good…as good as being apart can be,” Bella told Us Weekly about her relationship with Cena on Feb. 20. “I’ve always been grateful to have John in my life and to have a man like that. He’s an amazing man. And even through such a hard breakup, he has been truly so amazing.”

While Bella has moved on, Cena has turned to humor recently to put his heartbreak behind him.

“I think humor’s a wonderful thing for all occasions,” Cena told Us Weekly in February.

“It certainly helps in moments of despair and sadness because it just … brings light to a situation,” the Bumblebee actor continued. “I find strength in many any other avenues but I never … short myself when it comes to humor. I guess I’m always OK for a good laugh, even if I’m really being uppity and I don’t want to laugh, I can’t … ever be the guy where this isn’t the time or place for a joke.”

Cena has also thrown himself into his work, both in the ring and on the big screen. In January, he signed on to star in an untitled action-comedy for Netflix that Ozark star Jason Bateman is directing. The film will be written by Mark Perez, who co-wrote the 2018 cult comedy Game Night, starring Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

The Blockers star also began filming Playing With Fire, a family comedy about a group of professional fighters trying to keep a group of children in control. The film is expected to open in Spring 2020.

Other upcoming projects include Project X-Traction, which Cena filmed in China, and The Janson Directive, an action thriller based on a Robert Ludlum novel.

