WWE: Nia Jax Injures Sasha Banks Before RAW!

RAW is off to a big start before it even begins. For the first time that I can recall, WWE has posted exclusive video of an attack that took place during the warm-ups to tonight’s RAW. Nia Jax attacked the already injured leg of Sasha Banks in a pre-taped segment. We’ll see how this plays out on tonight’s show, but the idea of the WWE releasing content throughout the day is a smart way to keep people excited before the show even airs.

Stay tuned to RAW on the USA Network for an update of Sasha’s condition.

