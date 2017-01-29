WWE: Nia Jax Defeats Sasha Banks At The Royal Rumble

Most girls have come up short when battling Sasha Banks. Nia Jax is not like most girls.

Ever since Sasha Banks lost her Ironwoman championship match to Charlotte, Nia Jax has attempted to make a name for herself at the expense of The Boss. Jax’s size and raw power proved to be an insurmountable obstacle for the smaller Banks and her injured knee.

Nia took advantage of Sasha’s knee time and time again with vicious power moves and painful submissions. Sasha nearly mounted a comeback with her flying double knee drop, but Nia countered with her Samoan Drop finisher to pick up the victory in the shortest match of Sasha’s main roster career.

Even with the impressive victory, it seems as if this rivalry is far from over.

