WWE Releases Backstage Photos From Money in the Bank

There’s one thing that every WWE fan can’t get enough of: access. Whether it’s an inside lane to rumors or actually meeting a Superstar, getting a better image of Vince McMahon’s circus is a wish we all want to be granted.

Well, WWE has good news. They just released a slew of backstage photos from Money in the Bank. We picked out a couple of our favorites and felt like sharing. So come with us and take a glimpse behind WWE’s curtain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Monster in the Bank

There we plenty of theories pegging The Miz or Samoa Joe as the 2018 MITB winner. But now that it’s over, it was so clearly always going to be Braun Strowman.

No one has enjoyed a better 12 months than the Monster Among Men and his time at the top of WWE quickly approaches.

Seth Rollins Last Night as Intercontinental Champion

We can’t be sure, but given the broad shoulders and the huddle of people around him, this looks to be Vince McMahon giving a quick word to Seth Rollins.

Maybe he was telling the Kingslayer he’d be dropped the title just 24 hours later.

The Big Dog Ready to Unleash

While most of Chicago mocked Roman Reigns’ match with Jinder Mahal, it’s clear the Big Dog was all business.

With Mahal as his foil, Reigns and WWE hope to recapture his pre-WrestleMania momentum in time for SummerSlam and what may be his final match with Brock Lesnar.

“How Can We Start Winning More Championships?”

Big E and Becky Lynch may be two WWE’s most underutilized stars. While they could be talking about literally anything else, we’d like to think they’re strategizing about how to earn bigger opportunities in Vince McMahon’s company.

Heat Seeker

While James Ellsworth didn’t win a women’s ladder match this year, he did make another significant impact.

After being released in November of 2017, WWE brought back the Chinless Wonder to help Carmella retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka.

A Night Full of Bliss

Alexa Bliss had the biggest night of her career at 2018’s Money in the Bank. Sure she’s championships before, but never has she monopolized a pay-per-view.

90 minutes after becoming Ms. Money in the Bank, Bliss bombarded Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey RAW Championship match and rendered them both helpless with a briefcase attack. Moments later, Bliss became a 5-time WW Champion.

Rousey

Maybe we’re jumping the gun, but this photo already has iconic vibes.

Few people believed Ronda Rousey would ever show up in WWE. Even fewer thought she’d succeed. But after just two pay-per-view matches, it’s clear the WWE may have found the future of the company.

Curtain Jerker

We still have to rub our eyes when we see Daniel Bryan zipping about a WWE ring in 2018. However, the return is real and Money in the Bank was his best showing since his miraculous return to WWE.

PS: Check out all of the spray bottles to make the talent “glisten” before they hit the curtain.

Phenomenal Runner

We can’t tell if AJ Styles is late or simply warming up, but this photo is open to plenty of narratives.

Whatever is happening here, Styles may want to incorporate it into his pre-match routine because he and SHinsueka Nakamura went on to tear down the house.

Student and Teacher

Ronda Rousey has likely been flooded with tips on how to hack becoming a WWE Superstar. However, any advice from AJ Styles is likely immediately implemented into her in-ring game.

While Styles may be pointing Rousey to the bathroom, but we’d like to think he’s passing down one of his most precious wrestling secrets.