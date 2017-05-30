Mixed Tag Team Match Added To Extreme Rules

WWE announced today that Sasha Banks will be teaming up with Rich Swann to face Alicia Fox and Noam Dar this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules in a, well, not so extreme match.

The tag match seems like a far cry from Sasha’s main event run of last year that saw her headlining the first ever women’s Hell In A Cell match.

The Boss was recently a guest on the Masked Man Show hosted by David Shoemaker and the former WWE Women’s Champion got a little testy when asked whether she preferred to work as a heel or babyface.

“Ummm, either one. I don’t like to just be like… cause a lot of people ask me ‘when are you going to turn heel?’ Like, I don’t care because guess what? I’m going to be in the WWE for a very long time so you’re going to see both versions of myself for a while. So people need to shut up because that’s what I’m sick of hearing. ‘When are you gonna turn heel?’ Then once I turn heel, ‘when are you gonna turn babyface?’ You guys just need to shut up and let me do me, okay? Why do you want me to turn on Bayley? That’s my best friend. I don’t have a lot of friends so just accept it. Yeah, I play either one very well, so it doesn’t matter.”

So, you may want to hold off on asking her how she feels about teaming with Rich Swann.