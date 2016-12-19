WWE: Mick Foley Undergoing Hip Replacement Surgery

We reported this weekend that RAW GM, Mick Foley, would be taking the next few weeks off to spend time being Santa Claus, but Dave Meltzer reported on last night’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the hardcore legend will be undergoing hip replacement surgery.

Meltzer added on last night’s episode that Foley was originally supposed to have this weekend off, but was called to do the appearance at WWE Roadblock: End of the Line last night. Foley was said to be “in tremendous pain” and will be getting the hip replacement surgery relatively soon. He requested time off because it is difficult for him to do all the traveling with the pain that he’s in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mick Foley’s health is actually in much better shape than it was a only twelve months ago. Thanks to former WCW World Champion, Diamond Dallas Page and his DDP Yoga, Foley has dropped 100lbs in the past year.

Despite the improved level of fitness, Foley’s hips are still dealing with the results of a long and strenuous wrestling career; including being thrown off the top of a steel cage nearly 20 years ago.

There is no word yet on how much time the RAW GM will miss, but we wish the Mick a speedy recovery.

MORE WWE: UFC’s Paige VanZant Wants To Take On The Rock When She Gets To WWE / WWE Roadblock End Of The Line Predictions / Bray Wyatt Wants To Take The Miz’s Title / WWE Teases Lana Becoming An NXT Wrestler / 5 Greatest Trios In WWE History / Chyna Autopsy Results Revealed / Triple H Confirms Talks With Ronda Rousey / Jerry Lawler Reveals Why He Is No Longer On TV / Brock Lesnar Suspended For One Year