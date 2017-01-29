WWE: Major SPOILER For Fastlane Main Event

As first noted on this morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Bill Goldberg will be in the main event of WWE Fastlane. So, that likely means that the winner of the Universal Championship match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns at tonight’s Royal Rumble will likely be Goldberg’s opponent for the Fastlane show.

As Goldberg only has three matches on his contract and a likely rematch with Brock Lesnar set in stone for Wrestlemania, it will be great to see the future WWE Hall of Famer mix it up with a “new era” superstar at Fastlane. If that superstar is Roman Reigns, we could see an epic spear vs spear match-up. It’s unlikely Goldberg would be chosen to end Roman’s championship run so soon, but it could all depend on the reaction Goldberg receives in tonight’s Rumble. If Owens were somehow able to retain the championship, Goldberg could take the belt from him and bring it into his Mania match with Lesnar. Either way, Goldberg is scheduled to be the main event at Fastlane and Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to be on that show at all.

WWE Fastlane will take place on Sunday, March 5. It’s a Raw-branded show and the last PPV before WrestleMania.

