Legendary Tag Team To Be Announced For The WWE Hall of Fame

It has been previously reported that several big names, such as “Diamond” Dallas Page, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix and others have been rumored be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

It looks like a legendary tag team can be added to this list.

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, better known as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, will be among those to enter the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 33.

If you’re too young to remember the duo, they were The Rockers before the WWE stole the gimmick. If you’re too young to remember The Rockers, well, then just know the Rock N Roll express were the epitome of tag team (and mullet) excellence in the 80’s. Ricky Morton basically perfected the “hot tag” and the duo’s double drop kick finisher, while tame by modern standards, was a thing of beauty. They have competed all around the world, but are most well known for their time with Jim Crockett Promotions (NWA), as well as AWA and WCW. Morton and Gibson also had a brief stunt with WWE in the late 90’s.

They were most recently on television as a part of “Broken” Matt Hardy’s “Tag Team Apocolypto” in TNA. As someone who grew up watching the Rock N Roll express in their legendary feuds with Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express (Apparently everyone was in a hurry in the 80s, sniff sniff) and The Four Horsemen, I couldn’t be happier to see them get recognized by the WWE.

