WWE: Latest Wrestlemania Plans For Roman Reigns

Let me warn you right off the bat, this very well could contain spoilers that ruin your Royal Rumble weekend. So, if you turn back now I won’t hold it against you. If like me, you just have to know what’s going on, keep reading.

While the 2017 Royal Rumble is only days away, some Wrestlemania plans are still up in the air. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter one of the matches that may be set in stone is between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. Taker has been a rumored opponent for both Reigns and John Cena, but it appears the WWE is leaning towards giving Reigns the marquee match up. John Cena vs. Samoa Joe has been discussed in recent weeks, but is not confirmed. Whether nor not that match happens, Joe is due to join the main roster soon.

The Observer also reports that current plans do not have AJ Styles and Kevin Owens going into WrestleMania with the WWE Championship and the Universal Championships.

Another WrestleMania match in the works is Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt. While anyone watching Smackdown has likely seen that coming, the rumors now have Orton winning the Rumble and and Wyatt winning February’s Elimination Chamber match, setting up their WrestleMania match for the WWE Championship. It would be a real shame to see Wyatt win his first WWE Championship only to drop it to Orton one month later.

These matches are in addition to Goldberg vs. Lesnar and Shaq vs. Big Show, both of which have been ‘set in stone’ for months.

Which of these Wrestlemania matches would you be most excited for?

