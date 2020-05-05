Kevin Owens is Thrilled That Talking Smack Is Dead

As reported just days ago, WWE announced that they are canceling Talking Smack as a weekly program on the WWE Network. This unfortunate news came as a huge shock to fans and WWE talent alike. Even the program’s hosts Renee Young and Daniel Bryan were caught off-guard, only hearing of the sudden programming decision via Twitter.

But there’s one talent that was particularly excited about the show’s sudden cancellation. Kevin Owens was quick to apply his contrarian nature by putting his support on display.

If true, I applaud @WWE‘s initiative to cancel #TalkingSmack and to no longer give @ReneeYoungWWE and @WWEDanielBryan‘s nonsense a platform. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 17, 2017

Wow. I’m so glad @AJStylesOrg beat you for the US title. Burn. On. You. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 17, 2017

Renee Young was one the most vocal of WWE talents in expressing her disagreement with the death of Talking Smack. As the show’s figurehead, she had no choice bu to stand up to Kevin Owens‘ barbs. While her insult was timely, it won’t do anything to help bring back the popular show on a regular basis.

According to Sports Illustrated columnist Justin Barrasso, the decision came directly from Vince McMahon, despite the show’s popularity with WWE fans. Sources close to the situation reported that McMahon was unhappy with the show and strongly believed it did not serve the company’s best interests.

Talking Smack’s free-form, unscripted style has been a breath of fresh air in the modern wrestling era where the majority of what comes out of a superstar’s mouth was penned by a team of WWE writers. Renee Young and Daniel Bryan have a great chemistry with all the WWE Superstars and Bryan, especially, had an effortless way to make it feel as if he were free to operate without the WWE pulling the puppet strings.

With WWE recently cutting specialized ring sets and pyro from their productions, it appears a big attempt to cut costs across the board is in place.

Some of WWE’s greatest segments of the past year have come from Talking Smack. Many could argue The Miz’s career was completely rejuvenated by him verbally running down Bryan on an episode last year.

Not just a source of entertainment, the program has routinely been a great source of news for wrestling journalists. Earlier this month, Shinsuke Nakamura accidentally let slip that Dolph Ziggler could be leaving the company and just this week, John Cena dropped a few hints about his retirement.

Perhaps it’s these type of leaks that make the WWE want to keep their stars a little more buttoned up. Either way, the show will be greatly missed.