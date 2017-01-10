WWE: Kevin Owens Shows His True Colors

When in character, Kevin Owens is one of the best heels on the planet. Sometimes this even means yelling at a child who is standing near ringside. Outside the ring, however, Owens is a loving father and one hell of a caring human being.

Elijah Mainville, aka “Drax Shadow,” was signed as an “honorary superstar” at a 2015 RAW ceremony. After battling neuroblastoma cancer for the past six-years, Eli has been entered into hospice care. Today, Kevin Owens took to Twitter to praise the kid and try to lend a hand to a family who is simply trying to raise money for funeral costs.

Drax Shadow is the best. If you can help Elijah’s family during this incredibly difficult time, please do. Thanks.https://t.co/wu1dzH7UQv — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 8, 2017

Nice to see someone in Owens’ position take the time to try to help out in any way he can. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Eli’s family.

You can read more about Eli’s story and leave a message to his family here.