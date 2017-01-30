WWE: Kevin Owens Defeats Roman Reigns To Retain The Universal Championship

Thanks to the monster of a man, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens was able to hang on to his Universal Championship!

Despite having faced each other multiple times over the past few months, the no-DQ stipulation allowed Reigns and Owens to take their feud to new heights. Kevin Owens absolutely crushed Reigns when he connected on a frog splash to the outside, through a table. Owens attempted to powerbomb Owens through a pyramid of chairs, but the structure would be used against the champ when Reigns connected on a Superman punch.

The No DQ stipulation, introduced by Raw General Manager Mick Foley, was created after a Jericho ambush caused Reigns to be disqualified and allowed Owens to retain the championship at Fastlane: End of the Line.

Unfortunately for Reigns, Chris Jericho was not the problem tonight as Braun Strowman sent Roman crashing through two tables to allow Owens to pick up the victory.

On August 29, Owens defeated Big Cass, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins with interference from Triple H to win the WWE Universal Championship, his first world title in WWE, as well as being the third man, after Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor, to win the NXT Championship and a world championship on the main roster.

Will Roman get his revenge on Strowman later tonight in the Royal Rumble?

