WWE: Karl Anderson On How To Make It In The WWE

The Bullet Club have not had the same level of success in WWE that they had in New Japan, but the duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have certainly made it to the big leagues. The Indiana Gazette released a new interview with Karl Anderson, who discussed how many up and coming superstars ask for his advice on how to make it to the WWE.

“I get a lot of guys asking me, ‘What do I do? How do I get to the WWE, or how do I get to Japan?’ The only answer I have is, you just have to stick with it. You just have to stick with it and be confident in yourself, listen to everybody and you just have to work hard.

“It’s all I ever thought of. I’ve watched wrestling ever since I was four or five years old, so it’s been in brewing in me for forever,” Allegra said. “Every time I get on television, I’m just going to go out there and be me, be what I’ve always do and just be what got me to the WWE. Being a good wrestler, being charismatic and just doing what I do. The cream rises to the top at the end of the day.

Anderson also discussed how travel in the WWE is helping his home life.

“What’s cool about the WWE now is you get to be home weekly. … I have three kids and I’m married, and so to be away from them for a month at a time, sometimes six weeks at a time, was pretty intense. It’s busy, of course, a lot of travel. But my kids really appreciate the WWE. They’re happy to have me home weekly. It’s just been really cool, man. It’s all been good.”

Anderson also discussed his long road before making it to WWE, first going to Japan and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Now, can we just get The Club a leader and push them to the moon? Finn Balor? Kenny Omega perhaps?

