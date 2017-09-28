WWE Interested Bringing Back Former Champion Kaitlyn

The Women’s Revolution has been surging all summer but WWE may be looking to enlist more women to the cause.

According to StillRealtoUs and Wrestling Inc, WWE officials are interested in bringing back former Diva’s Champion Kaitlyn. The 30-year old wrestler hasn’t been in the company since 2014, but apparently has been keeping close tabs on the business. Her return to WWE may be imminent as she recently partook in some in-ring training with former WWE/ECW talent Pablo Marquez. She posted the following update on her progress.

“Holy f–k. I haven’t sweat this much in a long time. I spent the morning training at #maineventtrainingcenter with @pablomarquez94 and his crew. A huge thanks to everyone for putting up with my rusty ass. I haven’t wrestled in 4 years. I forgot how fun/exhausting it is,” she wrote.”

Even further, Kaitlyn was backstage at a WWE event just last month. She posted the following overtly positive message to her Instagram.

It looks like this one may be happening. If WWE is indeed planning on a Women’s Royal Rumble for 2018, they’re going to need a few more warm bodies. However, Kaitlyn could be used in the top of either RAW or SmackDown in the same way the Mickie James is being used with Alexa Bliss. The Women’s Revolution has been lovely thus far, but outside of Natalya and a few others, there’s not much of a veteran presence in the Women’s Division. Kaitlyn may change that.