WWE Teases Injuries to Top Women Stars Ahead of RAW

This Monday’s edition of WWE RAW will serve as the go-home show for Money in the Bank, a major PPV that will give us entirely new narratives for the men’s and women’s title pictures.

The women’s Money in the Bank match is arguably the most unpredictable of the two next Sunday, and WWE is teasing ahead of this week’s RAW that there may be even more uncertainty for that match.

The company is teasing that both Alexa Bliss and Natalya are suffering from injuries. Courtesy of WWE.com:

Will Natalya and Alexa Bliss be able to compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match? On the same night Natalya suffered a knee injury during her bout against Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss also seemed to suffer a leg injury during the night’s Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Few details have been released regarding the condition of either The Queen of Harts or Little Miss Bliss, but both Superstars are nevertheless set to battle Sasha Banks and Ember Moon in a Fatal 4-Way Match on Raw. Who will prevail before all four women face Team Blue’s Naomi, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Lana in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

Full disclosure: this is entirely kayfabe, so have no fear WWE fans. If Bliss and Natalya were actually injured, there is no chance that they would be competing in a match on Monday’s RAW. Especially in advance of what is arguably the biggest “non-big four” PPV show of the year.

There are so many different directions one could see WWE going with this year’s women’s Monday in the Bank match; it is in many ways more intriguing than the men’s match.

On the RAW side, Bliss and Ember Moon seem like the top candidates to emerge victorious at Money in the Bank. Bliss in particular seems like the perfect candidate. On the SmackDown side, one could see Charlotte Flair emerging with the briefcase.

No doubt this Monday’s edition of RAW and the tag team match between RAW’s four women Money in the Bank competitors will provide basis for some drama during the match at the PPV. The question will be whether or not they lay the ground work for something that could impact the eventual finish of such an integral match.