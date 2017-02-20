Hulk Hogan Stars In Commercial That Pokes Fun At Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is featured in a hilarious new commercial for Dutch insurance company Centraal Beheer that has a little fun at pro wrestling’s expense. Hogan saves the day and comes to the rescue of a woman whose purchase has been stolen. The Hulkster busts out some big time wrestling moves, but thanks to the nature of the wrestling moves, the thief manages to escape unharmed.

Considering Hogan’s current status with the WWE, making a commercial that pokes fun at the industry could be a risky move. The Hulkster has been exiled from the WWE since 2014 when racially insensitive comments overheard in his private sex tape were made public. While Hogan would go on to win a lawsuit that would essentially bankrupt Gawker, the WWE has yet to bring the Hall of Famer back into the fold. Recently, we’ve heard that the company is very interested in Hogan’s return, with his Vegas odds of making a Wrestlemania appearance sitting at 1/9.

Long gone are the days of WWE trying to protect the reality of their entertainment, but it’s possible drawing attention to the unreality of wrestling stunts could be frowned upon.

My only problem with the commercial is that Hulk Hogan stole Undertaker’s Tombstone piledriver.

